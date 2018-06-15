Gun-wielding man robbed Paso store, fled on bike, police say

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating an unidentified man who allegedly robbed Campos Ceramics in Paso Robles on Friday morning.
Officers responded to a report of a robbery at 2138 Spring Street, and learned one male suspect had entered the business about 9:20 a.m.
The suspected reportedly "removed a black, semi-automatic firearm from his clothing while pushing the clerk against the wall," according to a news release from the Paso Robles Police Department.
Police said the suspect then demanded cash from the clerk and fled eastbound through the parking lot on a blue mountain bike.
The suspect is described as a thin, Hispanic adult male with a mustache, approximately 6-foot, wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans, officials said. The man also was in possession of a dark-colored backpack.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.
