Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating an unidentified man who allegedly robbed Campos Ceramics at 2138 Spring Street on Friday, June 15, 2018, in Paso Robles, California.
Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating an unidentified man who allegedly robbed Campos Ceramics at 2138 Spring Street on Friday, June 15, 2018, in Paso Robles, California. Paso Robles Police Department
Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating an unidentified man who allegedly robbed Campos Ceramics at 2138 Spring Street on Friday, June 15, 2018, in Paso Robles, California. Paso Robles Police Department

Crime

Gun-wielding man robbed Paso store, fled on bike, police say

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

June 15, 2018 05:50 PM

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating an unidentified man who allegedly robbed Campos Ceramics in Paso Robles on Friday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a robbery at 2138 Spring Street, and learned one male suspect had entered the business about 9:20 a.m.

The suspected reportedly "removed a black, semi-automatic firearm from his clothing while pushing the clerk against the wall," according to a news release from the Paso Robles Police Department.

Police said the suspect then demanded cash from the clerk and fled eastbound through the parking lot on a blue mountain bike.

The suspect is described as a thin, Hispanic adult male with a mustache, approximately 6-foot, wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans, officials said. The man also was in possession of a dark-colored backpack.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.

Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips.

By

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

  Comments  