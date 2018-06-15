Cal Poly professor charged after allegedly using phone to look up woman's dress

A Cal Poly professor is facing a misdemeanor charge after allegedly using his cellphone to look up a woman's dress.
Jason Alan Williams, 52, was charged Wednesday in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court with peeping with a concealed device with intent to arouse. He is scheduled to appear in court July 2.
On the morning of May 2, a woman told the University Police Department of the alleged offense; Williams was arrested at the Faculty Offices North building two hours later and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail, according to Cal Poly spokesman Matt Lazier. Williams was later released from custody.
University police forwarded the case to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office on May 9 after an investigation, Deputy District Attorney Eric Dobroth said.
Lazier said he was unable to comment on any administrative action that was taken against Williams, "as it's a personnel matter."
It's unclear whether Williams, an associate professor in the Psychology and Child Development Department, was allowed to continue teaching or whether he will attend the graduation ceremonies Saturday and Sunday. Williams is still listed as a member of Cal Poly faculty.
Williams, who earned his doctorate at UC Santa Cruz, has taught at Cal Poly since 2008, according to his curriculum vitae. Prior to that, he taught at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington.
