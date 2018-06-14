Taser used to subdue Atascadero robbery suspect after he assaulted officers, police say

A 35-year-old Atascadero man was arrested Thursday after he robbed a gas station, fled from police on foot and assaulted pursuing officers, officials said.
Atascadero police responded to a report of a robbery at the Hitchin Post gas station located at 8000 Morro Road about 3:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Atascadero Police Department.
The suspect reportedly selected a bottle of water from the store and confronted the clerk, stating he had a gun in his waistband.
The man then fled the store, and police were able to obtain an accurate description of the suspect through the gas station's video surveillance.
Officers located the suspect — later identified as Joseph Sage Bramon — on Morro Road near Portola Road and confronted him.
Bramon fled from police on foot. Once he was stopped, Bramon turned and assaulted pursuing officers, police said.
Officers then used a taser to subdue Bramon, and no firearm was located.
Bramon sustained minor injuries during the altercation and was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.
He was later booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of robbery, assaulting a police officer and a felony warrant.
One officer sustained minor injuries, which required no medical attention, police said.
