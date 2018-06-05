Sheriff asks for help identifying man who allegedly burglarized cars near Cuesta Grade

Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who allegedly burglarized six vehicles in a parking area along the Cuesta Grade north of San Luis Obispo.

The burglaries reportedly occurred by the West Cuesta Ridge Trailhead between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. on May 26, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect broke car windows and stole property, including wallets, riding equipment and jewelry, officials said.

Surveillance photos have been obtained of the suspect using one of the stolen credit cards at an ATM, the release said.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 805-781-4550.

The Sheriff's Office also urges residents to avoid leaving valuables visible inside parked cars. They also recommend locking doors and windows, parking in a well lit area and, if your vehicle has an alarm, be sure to activate it.