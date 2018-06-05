Two men with a credit card and a U-Haul stole $12,000 in merchandise from Idler's in SLO

Two men used a fraudulent credit card to steal about $12,000 worth of merchandise from Idler's Home appliance store Monday in San Luis Obispo.
The men reportedly entered the store at 122 Cross Street about 2 p.m. and purchased several items using what appeared to be a legitimate credit card, said Kaeleigh Moss, who serves as the Idler's Home marketing director.
The items purchased included a Samsung Family Hub refrigerator valued at $2,000 and a $2,300 Maytag washer and dryer set, among other items.
The men also purchased furniture and merchandise from the company's second location at 189 Cross St., Moss said, and then returned to the first location to purchase a range valued at $2,000.
"They were here for a very long time," Moss said. "It was something that was done thoroughly on their part. There were no red flags on our end."
Moss said the merchandise and appliances were loaded into a U-Haul provided by the two men.
On Tuesday morning, Idler's Home received a call from its credit card company saying the card used was fraudulent.
Moss said the name on the credit card — Dawayne Olguine — matched the New Jersey driver's license used to make the purchase. Idler's Home employees later discovered the Pismo Beach address the two men provided belonged to a different customer.
Store employees have been unsuccessful in reaching the two men at the phone number they provided, Moss said.
Images of the men were captured by a security camera, and Moss said San Luis Obispo police are investigating the incident.
Comments