Burglars steal thousands of dollars in equipment from SLO photo store

Burglars made off with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise after breaking into The Photo Shop in downtown San Luis Obispo early Monday morning.
The San Luis Obispo Police Department is investigating the crime.
According to The Photo Shop's Instagram page, surveillance footage shows three masked suspects arriving at the Marsh Street store in a white sedan before smashing the window on the front door to enter the store. Once inside, they rummaged through the glass display cases and cash register around 4 a.m. and took off shortly before police arrived.
"Please keep an eye out for our camera gear both film and digital including a Mamiya C330, Canon M5, Rebel SL2, T6i, T7i, 80D and various lenses," The Photo Shop wrote on Instagram.
Police said the total value of the goods wasn't yet known but the total damage to the store was around $3,000.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact San Luis Obispo police at 805-549-STOP (7867).
