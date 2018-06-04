Someone has stolen 23 catalytic converters from cars in SLO — now police need your help

A rash of catalytic converter thefts has plagued San Luis Obispo in the past month, with at least 23 reported stolen since May 7, so now authorities are asking for help finding suspects.
San Luis Obispo Police are asking residents in the area of the 23 reported thefts to supply any surveillance footage they may have to help catch the thief.
According to police, most of the thefts have occurred between midnight and 6 a.m., and primarily are from Honda Accord and Toyota Prius models.
A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that converts toxic gases and pollutants into less harmful byproducts. The device is located in a vehicle's undercarriage and can easily be unbolted or cut off with a saw or acetylene torch.
Those with information are encouraged to call the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7312 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.
