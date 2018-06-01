Cal Poly student sexually assaulted in her dorm room, University Police says

A Cal Poly student was sexually assaulted in her dorm room last weekend, according to University Police.
The student was returning to her room in Sierra Madre Hall on the evening of May 26 or 27 when a man approached her from behind, pushed her into her room and sexually assaulted her, according to a Clery Act notification.
The student didn't know her assailant, who is described as white, about 25 years old and 6 feet tall with short blond or light brown hair, police said. His arms, legs and chest are described as hairy, and he was said to be wearing shorts and a red short-sleeved shirt.
Anyone with information about the assault is encouraged to call the University Police Department at 805-756-2281 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.
