Paso man arrested in Atascadero after foot chase, helicopter search

Atascadero police arrested a suspected felon Thursday following a foot pursuit and aerial search south of the downtown area.
Police noticed Justin Lee Ladd, 37, a wanted suspect from Paso Robles, about 3:25 p.m. near the Vons shopping center on the 7100 block of El Camino Real, according to a city news release.
Officers attempted to make contact with Ladd, but he fled on foot through a business and made his way onto Santa Ysabel Avenue.
Police established a perimeter around the area and requested help from a CHP helicopter.
Following a search, officers found Ladd hiding in a garage on the 700 block of Santa Isabel Avenue and arrested him on suspicion of two felony warrants.
The Atascadero Unified School District contacted the Atascadero Police Department to inquire about the search, but the suspect never ventured beyond the established perimeter and no schools were locked down, according to Terrie Banish, deputy city manager.
