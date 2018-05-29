Watch the incident that could send a mentally ill Atascadero man to jail

A 32-year-old schizophrenic Atascadero man suffering a mental health crisis in November 2017 struck a technician at San Luis Obispo County's psychiatric health facility. He now faces two misdemeanors charges and up to a year in County Jail.
Matt Fountain
