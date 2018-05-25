Missing Paso Robles woman's family, friends search for clues to her 'surreal' disappearance

It's been nearly three weeks since Nancy Woodrum disappeared from rural Paso Robles — now friends and family members are plastering 'missing' posters throughout the North County and hoping for answers.

Woodrum, 62, was reported missing on May 5 from her home in the 5800 block of El Pharo Drive, a quiet neighborhood between Paso Robles and Creston.

Woodrum was last seen by neighbors on the afternoon of May 4, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating her disappearance.

Family members tried to locate Woodrum at her home the following day, but couldn't find her.

A Sheriff's Office search-and-rescue team was brought in about 8 a.m. on May 6, while ground crews, K9 units and a CHP helicopter searched the area.

The Sheriff's Office on May 9 asked residents living in the area of Geneseo and La Panza roads to provide officials with any surveillance video footage from the night of May 5 through the morning of May 6.





Tony Cipolla, a sheriff's spokesman, said officials are still conducting an active missing person investigation to determine if foul play was involved in Woodrum's disappearance.

"Any time you have a disappearance like this and for this duration, it would be considered suspicious," Cipolla said in an email.

The Strand Salon in downtown Paso Robles is owned by Nancy Woodrum, 62, who was reported missing on Saturday, May 5, 2018. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Woodrum owned The Strand Salon in downtown Paso Robles with her daughter, according to nearby business owners.

She's worked in the beauty industry throughout the North County since the late 1990s, according to Beth Williams, a friend and former coworker.

Williams, who owns Bella Diva Salon in downtown Paso Robles, said the two worked together on and off for about 12 years.

"As long as I've known Nancy, she's always been strong and independent," she said.

Williams said Woodrum's husband died of a heart attack five or six years ago. She sometimes used her home as a vacation rental and would stay with her daughter or in a secondary unit on the property.

The rural Paso Robles home of Nancy Woodrum, 62, who was reported missing on Saturday, May 5, 2018. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

The friends were making plans to get lunch before Woodrum's disappearance, Williams said. She learned Woodrum was missing through a text from a friend.

Williams said she texted Woodrum, but her message was never read.

"It's just so weird," she said. "It feels surreal."

Anyone with information about Woodrum's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office at 805-781-4550.