Fire in Atascadero Middle School boys' bathroom prompts evacuation

By Lindsey Holden

May 24, 2018 03:07 PM

A small fire at Atascadero Middle School on Thursday morning prompted students to evacuate and remains under investigation.

An Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services crew responded to the school about 8:05 a.m., after smoke was seen coming from the boys' bathroom, according to a city of Atascadero Facebook post.

Upon arrival, firefighters found light smoke coming from the doorway of the bathroom, although school personnel had put the fire out with an extinguisher.

Students were evacuated to designated areas for 30 minutes before returning to class.

Atascadero Fire investigators and the Atascadero Police Department are investigating the cause of the fire.

