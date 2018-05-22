Elderly SLO woman died after attack at her home. Now, the suspect is accused of murder

A murder charge has been filed against a man accused of attacking an 82-year-old woman at her home in downtown San Luis Obispo in September after the woman later died from her injuries.

Thomas David Terrell, 56, has been in County Jail since his arrest Sept. 12, 2017, on suspicion of assault, burglary, elder abuse and making criminal threats.

Last week, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office filed those felony charges and a murder charge against Terrell for the attack that allegedly led to the death Louise Jean Villa, who died Nov. 9.

Assistant Deputy District Attorney Eric Dobroth confirmed Tuesday that Villa's death was the result of injuries she suffered during the assault.

Terrell entered dual pleas of not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity Tuesday to the charges, and Superior Court Judge Jesse Marino ordered he be evaluated by two court-appointed forensic psychologists, who will weigh in on whether Terrell is mentally competent to stand trial.

If he is found incompetent to stand trial, his criminal case will be suspended while he is treated in a state hospital, and until he can understand the charges against him and participate in his defense.

His attorney, Linden Mackoui, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

At about 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 12, 2017, police responded to a residential building in the 900 block of Monterey Street after they received reports of an assault. When they arrived, they found neighbors tending to Villa, while others were restraining Terrell, according to a San Luis Obispo Police Department news release.

According to police, the victim heard a commotion outside her home and opened the door. Terrell allegedly pushed his way in, forced the woman to the ground and started punching her, only stopping when neighbors intervened.

Villa was treated at a hospital for a concussion and lacerations, police said.

Terrell is being held without bail at San Luis Obispo County Jail. His psychiatrists' reports are due to the court June 25.