Car chase, crash lead to arrest of Atascadero woman on suspicion of DUI

An Atascadero woman was arrested Monday night following a car chase and crash in the North County city.
Just before 9 p.m., a police officer saw a vehicle speeding in the 5500 block of El Camino Real, according to a news release. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver fled, "making several evasive maneuvers to avoid being stopped."
A short chase followed, ending when that car collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Traffic Way and Lewis Avenue, police said. Police said the driver, 20-year-old Alexis Cheshire, had been driving under the influence of alcohol and with a suspended driver's license.
The driver of other car involved in the crash was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.
Cheshire was arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence of alcohol with injury, felony evading a police officer, driving with a suspended license and possession of an open container, police said.
Comments