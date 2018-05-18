Paso police ask for help identifying Vic's Cafe burglary suspects

Police are asking for the public's help identifying two men who allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of cash from Vic's Cafe in Paso Robles last weekend.
Authorities received a report of a possible burglary in progress at 841 13th Street about 11:40 p.m. on May 12, according to a news release from the Paso Robles Police Department.
When officers arrived, they noticed signs of forced entry, and the burglary was captured on the security surveillance system, police said.
The video shows one male suspect entering the cafe wearing a dark colored jacket, light colored pants, gloves, a hat and a bandana.
A second male suspect, who police said had a shaved head, entered the business wearing a light-colored jacket and light-colored pants.
The loss was an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the release. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the burglary is encouraged to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.
