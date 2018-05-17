Dustin Anthony Orton, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested Thursday, May 17, 2018, after he allegedly stole from Smart & Final in Atascadero, California.
Dustin Anthony Orton, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested Thursday, May 17, 2018, after he allegedly stole from Smart & Final in Atascadero, California. Atascadero Police Department
Dustin Anthony Orton, 30, of Paso Robles, was arrested Thursday, May 17, 2018, after he allegedly stole from Smart & Final in Atascadero, California. Atascadero Police Department

Crime

Felon shoplifting suspect armed with a knife chased in Atascadero, police say

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

May 17, 2018 06:22 PM

A 30-year-old Paso Robles man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly stole from a grocery store in Atascadero and ran from police while armed with a knife.

Atascadero police responded to a shoplifting call at Smart & Final on El Camino Real about 2:50 p.m. and located a suspect matching the description given to officers.

The suspect fled on foot, and a perimeter was established in the area of Curbaril, Sinaloa and Santa Ysabel avenues, according to a news release from the Atascadero Police Department.

During the pursuit, the suspect, later identified as Dustin Anthony Orton, was reported to be armed with a knife. The APD K-9 unit and a helicopter from the California Highway Patrol were requested to respond, the release said.

Once they arrived, a search began in the 8900 block of Curbaril Avenue, and Orton was located in a nearby backyard.

Police said Orton refused to comply with officers commands, and the K-9 was successfully deployed.

Orton was taken into custody and treated by medics, the release said.

Officials said Orton had a felony no bail warrant, and additional charges from Thursday's incident are pending.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

  Comments  