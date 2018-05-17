Felon shoplifting suspect armed with a knife chased in Atascadero, police say

A 30-year-old Paso Robles man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly stole from a grocery store in Atascadero and ran from police while armed with a knife.
Atascadero police responded to a shoplifting call at Smart & Final on El Camino Real about 2:50 p.m. and located a suspect matching the description given to officers.
The suspect fled on foot, and a perimeter was established in the area of Curbaril, Sinaloa and Santa Ysabel avenues, according to a news release from the Atascadero Police Department.
During the pursuit, the suspect, later identified as Dustin Anthony Orton, was reported to be armed with a knife. The APD K-9 unit and a helicopter from the California Highway Patrol were requested to respond, the release said.
Once they arrived, a search began in the 8900 block of Curbaril Avenue, and Orton was located in a nearby backyard.
Police said Orton refused to comply with officers commands, and the K-9 was successfully deployed.
Orton was taken into custody and treated by medics, the release said.
Officials said Orton had a felony no bail warrant, and additional charges from Thursday's incident are pending.
