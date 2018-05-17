SLO police announce arrest in Kristen Marti death investigation

San Luis Obispo police on Thursday announced the arrest of a suspect linked to the death of Kristen Marti, whose body was found in Prefumo Canyon last month.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. to discuss the arrest.

Marti was reported missing on Jan. 18, after friends and family said she hadn't been in contact with them. She was last seen alive on Jan. 9 sitting with a man in a parked car in the 1800 block of Prefumo Canyon Road.

Authorities found Marti's body in a creek during a large-scale search of the area on March 26 and said her death was being investigated as a homicide.

Police on April 19 identified Robert Koehler, 36, of Arroyo Grande as the sole person of interest in Marti's death.

At the time, investigators did not release any information about Koehler's whereabouts, and asked anyone who may have interacted with him during the week of Jan. 9 to contact police.

This story will be updated.