Arroyo Grande man arrested after stealing $40,000 worth of jewelry from hotel room, police say

A 37-year-old Arroyo Grande man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly stole about $40,000 worth of jewelry from inside a room at the Pismo Beach Hotel.
Pismo Beach police received a report of a theft at the hotel at 230 Pomeroy Avenue on Tuesday, and the subsequent investigated led to a primary suspect, officials said.
On Wednesday, authorities obtained a search warrant for the suspect, his vehicle and his residence in rural Arroyo Grande, according to a release from the Pismo Beach Police Department.
Officers located the suspect, identified as Jesse Gilbert Sanchez, who admitted to the burglary.
All of the jewelry was recovered and will be returned to the victim, police said.
Sanchez was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail, and bail has been set at $50,000.
