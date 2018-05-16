Deputies investigating Nipomo shooting that hospitalized man, Sheriff's Office says

An unidentified man was hospitalized Monday after being shot in Nipomo, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of Grande Avenue about 9:30 p.m. Monday, officials said.
When deputies arrived, they were unable to locate any signs that a shooting had occurred.
Later Monday night, a man with a gunshot wound was admitted to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
Detectives determined the shooting had occurred at the Grande Avenue location in Nipomo, the release said.
The man was treated for a non-life-threatening injury and release from the hospital, officials said.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Detective Division at 805-781-4500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.
Comments