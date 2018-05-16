Man on stolen motorcycle leads police on 100 mph chase in SLO County

A San Miguel man was arrested Wednesday morning after leading police on a motorcycle chase that reached speeds up to 100 mph from Atascadero to Creston.
Just before 11:20 a.m., an officer attempted to stop a man on a Harley Davidson motorcycle for vehicle code violations in the area of Olmeda Avenue and Rosario Avenue, according to a news release. The rider didn't yield to the officer and a pursuit started.
The motorcyclist left city limits and headed eastbound on Highway 41 toward Creston, reaching speeds of 100 mph, police said.
The chase ended when the rider lost control of the motorcycle, crashed in the 7900 block of Highway 229 in Creston and was arrested, police said. The motorcyclist, identified as 23-year-old Maysen Darrell Gable of San Miguel, received minor injuries to his shoulder and ankle as a result of the crash.
Police said the motorcycle Gable was riding had been reported stolen to the Atascadero Police Department in November 2017.
Gable was taken to the San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of felony evading an officer, possessing a stolen vehicle and having a suspended license, police said.
Additional information was not available in San Luis Obispo County Jail records as of early Wednesday afternoon.
