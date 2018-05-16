Morro Bay police arrest 3 in bust, seize drugs, guns and martial arts weapons

Morro Bay police arrested two men and a woman on Tuesday following a weeks-long narcotics investigation, according to a police statement.
Robert Glen Hurless, 25; Paul Raymond DeFalco, 33; and Brook Victory Gaughan, 51; all of Morro Bay, were booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of assorted drug possession and trafficking charges, as well as possession of illegal weapons and stolen property and maintaining a residence for unlawful purposes.
Officers served a narcotic search warrant on the residence located in the 2300 block of Hemlock Avenue at 7 a.m. on Tuesday; the police canine-assisted search allegedly turned up 163 grams of methamphetamine, more than 270 grams of marijuana "and U.S. currency believed to be from narcotics sales."
Police also reported finding drug paraphernalia, "illegal armor piercing ammunition," multiple firearms, a switchblade knife, metal knuckles and assorted martial arts weapons.
Morro Bay police said additional charges would be forthcoming in the investigation. Anyone with information about the residence or the suspects is encouraged to call Officer Luke Riddering at the Morro Bay Police Department, 805-772-6225, extension 468.
