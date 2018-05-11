Former Atascadero State Hospital patient to be charged with murdering Kmart employee, police say

A 43-year-old man who was reportedly recently released from Atascadero State Hospital has been linked to the death of a Visalia Kmart employee, police said Friday.

About 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, a man identified Friday by police as Jeremy Kechloian of Visalia was inside the store at 3247 W. Noble Ave. behaving irrationally when he was contacted by an employee to be escorted out.

That's when Kechloian stabbed the victim — identified as 31-year-old Jeffrey Allen Campbell Jr. of Visalia — several times in the neck.

Kechloian fled the area, but police stopped him. Kechloian was taken to Visalia police headquarters, where he assaulted officers. One received a minor injury.

Campbell initially was in stable condition but died from his injuries.

According to the Visalia Times Delta, Kecholian had been released from Bob Wiley Detention Facility in Visalia three days before the fatal stabbing.

Before that, he was a patient at Atascadero State Hospital, an 1,100-bed facility meant to hold violent, mentally ill offenders and parolees.

Kechloian will be charged with murder, police said.