7 sentenced for Atascadero home invasion — including man who allegedly ordered hit on SLO attorney

John Cichosz, 37, of Oakley; Tamone Thompson, 38, of Hayward; Treaveon Falls, 27, of Long Beach; Michael Bowden, 32, of Long Beach; Carnell Bowden, 35, of San Bernardino; Joseph Perry, 36, of Antioch; and Daniel Gonzalez, 48, of Antioch; were sentenced in Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen's courtroom for an armed robbery of a house in Atascadero in February 2017. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com