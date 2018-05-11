Sex offender arrested in SLO with 'several thousand images' of child porn, officials said

A 36-year-old transient man was arrested Thursday after authorities found several thousand images of child pornography in the man's online storage account.

Detectives with San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement team received a tip in March that child pornography had been downloaded at an unidentified location within the county, officials said.

A subsequent investigation led authorities to Joshua Steven Jackson, who is currently a registered sex offender, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday, detectives located Jackson and served a search warrant at the motel where he was staying in the 1400 block of Calle Joaquin in San Luis Obispo.

Authorities seized a laptop and cellphone, the release said, and that equipment will be forensically analyzed for child pornography.

"At this time, there is no evidence Jackson was involved in the manufacturing of the child pornography," the release said.

Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography, and he was taken into custody without incident.

He was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail, and bail has been set at $35,000.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is encouraged to contact detectives at 805-781-4500.