Cal Poly sexual assault suspect could face life in prison

A 37-year-old Atascadero man accused of attempting to sexually assault a Cal Poly student inside her home last December faces six felony charges and the possibility of life in prison.
The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday filed felony charges of assault with intent to commit rape, sodomy, oral copulation; first-degree residential burglary; sexual battery; kidnapping to commit rape; assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury; assault with a deadly weapon; as well as a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge against Tyrone Anderson.
Anderson was arrested Monday in Atascadero after he allegedly stabbed one person, kidnapped another and fled from police, according to the Atascadero Police Department.
Officials said Anderson had recently been identified through DNA analysis for a sexual assault, kidnapping and burglary that occurred in San Luis Obispo on Dec. 4, 2017.
In that case, Anderson allegedly entered the residence of a then-20-year-old female Cal Poly student who was home alone in the 1200 block of Foothill Boulevard, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
Anderson bound the woman and forced her into a bedroom inside her apartment, officials said. The woman was not injured, and police said the suspect, who was unknown to the woman, left before completing the assault.
Anderson is being held in San Luis Obispo County Jail on $1.1 million bail.
