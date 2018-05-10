In 40 seconds, burglar made off with $10,000 in jewelry from SLO store

SHARE COPY LINK A burglar broke into I Love Rocks in San Luis Obispo, shattering glass and stealing jewelry, early morning on Thursday, May 10, 2018. Courtesy of I Love Rocks Kayla Missman

A burglar broke into I Love Rocks in San Luis Obispo, shattering glass and stealing jewelry, early morning on Thursday, May 10, 2018. Courtesy of I Love Rocks Kayla Missman