In 40 seconds, burglar made off with $10,000 in jewelry from SLO store

The owners of I Love Rocks, a jewelry store on Broad Street, are asking for help finding the burglar who broke into their store early Thursday morning and stole $10,000 worth of merchandise.
Police responded to the store in the 3900 block of Broad Street at about 4:35 a.m., according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department dispatch log. SLOPD declined to offer further information.
Josephine Sepulveda, who co-owns the store with her husband, Santos Sarabia, said the burglar entered the store through the back window, which faces Broad Street. The person then ran directly to the front of the store to a display case with coins, gold jewelry — including a ruby necklace — and diamonds.
"He knew exactly where he was headed," Sarabia said. "He went straight for it."
The burglar then ran to the other side of the store "to see what else he could grab," Sepulveda said. "He found a case that had some silver rings in it, threw it in a bucket and then he tried with his bucket to break another display, but it didn't break. And then he just took off."
Sarabia said the alarm was going off the whole time, which meant the suspect only had about 40 seconds to get in and out before police arrived. It was all caught on surveillance video, which the owners provided to The Tribune.
"To have this happen ... I'm still a little shocked," Sarabia said. "The security system people came, and they showed me exactly what time we were broken in, and I got kind of emotional."
Sepulveda said that, after watching the surveillance footage, she feels that the burglar had been to the store and was eying stuff to steal.
"We're pretty secure with the building and the alarm system, so there's not much more I can do," Sarabia said, adding that they won't leave expensive pieces on display overnight anymore.
"We never thought we'd be in this position," he said. "It really throws us off our comfort zone. We live in San Luis Obispo, the Marigold Center is very exposed to lots of traffic on Broad Street and we have 24-hour security."
Sarabia added that they're hoping police will catch the burglar.
Anyone with information on the burglar can call the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7317.
