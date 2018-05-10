Felon seen looking into cars arrested in Grover Beach, and police say he had a loaded gun

An 18-year-old Arroyo Grande man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of possessing drugs and a loaded gun, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.

About 4:45 a.m., a concerned citizen called police to report a suspicious person walking through a residential neighborhood in the 1200 block of West Grand Avenue and looking into cars, according to a news release.

Police located a man matching the caller's description a few minutes later and found that he was in possession of more than an ounce of marijuana, an ounce of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a stolen semi-automatic pistol that was loaded, according to the police department.

A photograph of the drugs, pistol and other paraphernalia seized by police from Raymond Lopez, who was arrested Thursday, Grover Beach police said. Grover Beach Police Department

The man, identified as Raymond Lopez, was arrested and taken to the San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of multiple charges, including possessing a controlled substance for sale, possessing marijuana for sale, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, possessing a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and participation in a criminal street gang, according to jail records.

Lopez is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to jail records.

Lopez is a previously convicted felon and a documented gang member, police said.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brad Carey at 805-473-4511 or email at bcarey@gbpd.org. Information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 805-549-7867.