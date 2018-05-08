Arroyo Grande men arrested for allegedly beating man, stealing his backpack, police say

Two Arroyo Grande men were arrested Tuesday after they allegedly beat another man and stole his backpack outside a convenience store, police said.
At about 2 p.m., Grover Beach police responded to a report of a fight occurring in a convenience store parking lot in the 1100 block of West Grand Avenue.
Officers located a 20-year-old male victim who reported he was attacked and robbed by two known male suspects, according to a news release from the Grover Beach Police Department.
"The suspects beat the victim with their hands and stole the victim's backpack containing numerous items of personal property," the release said. "The victim sustained minor injuries that did not require medical attention."
The suspects were identified as Preston Jacob Sharf, 18, and Randy Bell Danks Jr., 28, both from Arroyo Grande.
Police located the two suspects at separate residences near the crime location, and both were taken into custody without incident, the release said.
The victim's property was recovered after it was turned into the police department by two uninvolved juveniles, according to the release.
Both Sharf and Danks were booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail, and bail has been set at $60,000 each.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Nelida Aceves at 805-473-4511 or nacaves@gbpd.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call SLO County Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.
