3 men arrested in Arroyo Grande with drugs, loaded shotgun in car, police say

Three men were arrested Sunday in Arroyo Grande after authorities found drugs, a police-style baton and a loaded shotgun inside their vehicle, police said.
Officials received a report of drug activity involving three men in a white Ford Explorer in the 400 block of South Elm Street, according to a news release from the Arroyo Grande Police Department.
Police located the described vehicle, conducted a traffic stop and found drugs and weapons inside.
Nicholas Aaron Kosareff, 26, of Arroyo Grande, Robert Sean Douangmala, 27, and Brenen Campbell, 26, both of Bakersfield, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a loaded firearm in public, police said.
All three were booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail.
Kosareff and Douangmala were still in custody as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, each being held on $20,000 bail. Campbell was no longer in custody, according to jail records.
