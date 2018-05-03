3 teens stabbed in Isla Vista — and the victims aren't cooperating with police, authorities say

Three juveniles were stabbed Wednesday night during an altercation in Isla Vista, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies, I.V. Foot Patrol officers and emergency personnel were dispatched about 9 p.m. to the 800 block of Camino del Sur, near Estero Park, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.
They found two male juveniles who had been stabbed, and the pair were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Deputies subsequently were notified that a third juvenile had shown up at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, according to emergency radio traffic.
None of the injuries was believed to be life-threatening.
“Sheriffs deputies have secured the crime scene and are investigating the circumstances leading up to the incident to determine and locate the persons responsible,” Hoover said.
As of late Wednesday night, no arrests had been made, and the victims reportedly were not cooperative with investigators.
