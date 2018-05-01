Sheriff's Office warns of people illegally selling magazines

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is warning the public to be wary of solicitors illegally selling magazines.
The solicitors are believed to be working in the North Coast, Five Cities and Los Osos areas. The Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the solicitors are sent into neighborhoods without sales permits or business licenses, though door-to-door solicitation requires specific permits in unincorporated areas.
Additionally, some of these allegedly illegal solicitors "are known to use deceptive tactics to commit theft activity," the Sheriff's Office said.
The agency asks the public to know who they're allowing into their home and to call their local law-enforcement agency if they see illegal solicitors in their neighborhood.
