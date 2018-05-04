TV show looks back at the Rex Krebs killings — and how police got him to confess

Two decades after the murders of two local college students, a television account of the story will air on the true-crime network Investigation Discovery next week.
The episode, which runs on Monday at 9 p.m., looks back at Rex Krebs' murders of Rachel Newhouse and Aundria Crawford in 1998 and 1999, respectively, as part of the series "Evil Talks: Chilling Confessions."
Newhouse and Crawford disappeared in San Luis Obispo, thrusting "this once calm and safe town into chaos and fear," according to show producers.
The episode includes interviews with Janice Mangan, a San Luis Obispo Police Department officer; Larry Hobson, a retired county District Attorney's office investigator; and David Zaragoza, a retired county parole agent.
The story includes re-enacted scenes, as well as actual police photos and interviews, including Krebs' interrogation footage.
The synopsis states: "Clues are elusive, but one detective has a 'hunch' he knows who is responsible. With little evidence, their only hope of finding the missing women: Convince the probable killer to confess."
Crawford was abducted from her San Luis Obispo apartment in the middle of the night. Her remains were found April 23, 1999, near Krebs' rural Avila Valley home.
On Nov. 12, 1998, Krebs followed Newhouse as she walked home from Tortilla Flats restaurant in San Luis Obispo. Anticipating she'd walk across the Jennifer Street Bridge, he drove ahead, climbed the stairs and donned a Halloween mask. Krebs attacked her once she reached the top, dragged her down the stairs by her hair and took her to an abandoned A-frame near his house.
An episode of “The Interrogation Room,” on the Discovery Channel aired earlier this year, also featuring Krebs' murders.
