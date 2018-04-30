Car smashes into Atascadero Jack in the Box sign, injuring 5 — including 3 kids

A suspected drunken driver plowed into the Jack in the Box sign in Atascadero early Monday morning, flipping the car and injuring five people including three children, according to a news release.
At about 1:15 a.m., police received reports of a serious crash in the 9000 block of West Front Road, according to a release from the city.
Police said the driver of the car got off Highway 101 and onto West Front Road at "a high rate of speed," according to a release. The driver then drove over the sidewalk and struck the Jack in the Box sign, causing the car to flip onto its side. The sign was significantly damaged, officials said.
The driver and four passengers were injured, police said, though none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.
Three of the injured passengers were young children, police said.
Police said they suspect alcohol was a factor in the collision, based on their initial investigation.
The children were placed in protective custody and officials said in a news release that they plan to seek felony charges against the driver once the investigation is complete.
Atascadero police ask anyone who witnessed the crash or any activity just after the crash to call their traffic division at 805-470-3212.
