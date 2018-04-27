One man stabbed, another beaten in early morning knife fight in San Luis Obispo

An early morning disturbance in a San Luis Obispo residential neighborhood resulted in one man being beaten, another stabbed and a third in custody, police say.
The San Luis Obispo Police Department received a call about a disturbance taking place in the 1100 block of Orcutt Road around 1:15 a.m. Friday, according to a news release.
The caller told dispatchers that one of the parties involved in the disturbance had fled the area in a car, and the other had run away toward Broad Street.
Responding officers were unable to locate any of the people involved.
Then about 20 minutes later, officers were called back because they had returned and were involved in a physical fight.
Responding officers located one male victim who had been kicked repeatedly by three male suspects, police said. That victim said he used a knife to defend himself against one of his attackers.
As officers were investigating, two brothers, David and Jesus Delgado-Jasso, walked into French Hospital Medical Center, police said. Jesus Delgado-Jasso had multiple cut wounds and was admitted for treatment, according to authorities.
David Delgado-Jasso was not injured but was determined by authorities to be involved in the assault and was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, the release said.
Charges are also expected to be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office against Jesus Delgado-Jasso, police said.
Witnesses were unable to provide a description of the third, at-large suspect.
Those with information about the crime or third suspect are encouraged to call the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7312 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.
