Grover Beach man arrested on suspicion of possessing burglary tools

A Grover Beach man was arrested early Tuesday morning when an Arroyo Grande officer found burglary tools in his backpack, the Arroyo Grande Police Department said in a news release.
About 3:20 a.m., an Arroyo Grande police officer was on patrol in the 1200 block of Ash Street when he saw a man riding a bicycle. The officer stopped the man for riding on the wrong side of the road and having inadequate lighting during dark hours, according to police.
Multiple vehicle burglaries and thefts from unlocked cars had been reported in the area, and the officer noted that the man was wearing dark clothes, a ski-type mask and latex gloves, police said.
The man, identified as Robert Galarza, 23, of Grover Beach, allowed the officer to search the backpack he was carrying. In the backpack, the officer found tools including bolt cutters, window punches, an inflatable wedge, and other tools consistent with those used to commit burglaries, the Arroyo Grande Police Department said.
Galarza was arrested on suspicion of possessing burglary tools and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, police said.
He is being held in the San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $12,000 bail, according to jail records.
