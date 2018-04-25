Nipomo truck driver sentenced for Hwy. 1 crash that killed French woman

A Nipomo truck driver was sentenced to about a year in San Luis Obispo County Jail on Wednesday for his role in a fatal crash that killed a French tourist and injured three others in front of Cuesta College in 2016.

Conrad Derek Evangelista, 54, initially faced a felony charge of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and a misdemeanor count of reckless driving for the crash that killed Bernadette Brasaqc-Ettcheverry of Biscarrosse, France.

Evangelista accepted a plea agreement with the District Attorney's Office in December 2017, pleading no contest to a lesser misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence and the reckless driving charge. The felony charge was dismissed.

Superior Court Judge Jacquelyn Duffy sentenced Evangelista to 364 days in County Jail, with credit for one day served and an automatic half-time credit, meaning he'll serve less than six months, according to court records. He's also eligible to apply for alternative sentencing such as home detention, but he must serve three years of supervised probation.

He's also to pay an undetermined amount of restitution to the victim's family.

Jere Sullivan, Evangelista’s attorney, declined to comment on the case Wednesday other than to say he was satisfied with the agreement worked out with prosecutors.

Evangelista was driving a 2014 Isuzu box truck south on Highway 1 past Cuesta College on Nov. 9, 2016, when he didn't notice vehicles stopped at a red light in front of him, the California Highway Patrol said at the time. His truck rear-ended a 2016 Chevy Cruze carrying Brasaqc-Ettcheverry and another French citizen, who suffered moderate injuries.

Evangelista’s truck continued on, striking another vehicle and injuring its passenger. Brasaqc-Ettcheverry suffered fatal blunt force trauma to her head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit against Evangelista in March 2017, but the case was dismissed in



June, according to San Luis Obispo Superior Court records.

A restitution hearing is scheduled for July 19 in San Luis Obispo Superior Court.