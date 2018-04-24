Woman accused of trying to kidnap 3-year-old in SLO faces prison time

A 50-year-old woman arrested last week after allegedly trying to take a child by the hand out of the Target store in San Luis Obispo now faces two felony charges and up to eight years in state prison.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office filed charges Friday of attempted kidnapping and false imprisonment by violence against Rosmary Osorioloaza of Los Osos.

Osorioloaza, a Colombian citizen married to an American, was arraigned in San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Monday, where she was appointed a public defender and her bail was set at $50,000.

She does not speak English and did not enter a plea. Superior Court Judge Ginger Garrett scheduled a further arraignment hearing for Wednesday, when she'll also rule on a motion regarding Osorioloaza's bail.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

SHARE COPY LINK San Luis Obispo police released surveillance video from Target in SLO, where a woman allegedly attempted to lure a 3-year-old child out of the store around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The suspect is shown leaving the store in this video. Courtesy of SLOPD

Osorioloaza was no longer listed in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail late Tuesday afternoon, and it was unclear if she had posted bail.

According to police, Osorioloaiza tried to take a 3-year-old boy away from the store on Los Osos Valley Road on April 18, but she released the boy's hand and left the store without incident after the child's parent confronted her.

The incident was allegedly captured on store surveillance cameras, but that footage has not been released to the public.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department asked for the public's help in identifying Osorioloaza, and according to authorities, she physically went to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office substation in Los Osos to speak to a deputy regarding the incident.

Deputies notified the San Luis Obispo Police Department, which called Osorioloaiza. She agreed to meet officers at police headquarters in SLO, where she was arrested and taken to San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Her court-appointed public defender, Ginger Ortiz, declined comment Tuesday pending her client's hearing Wednesday.

According to the DA's Office's criminal complaint, the attempted kidnapping charge alone carries a maximum sentence of eight years in state prison.