San Luis Obispo police released surveillance video from Target in SLO, where a woman allegedly attempted to lure a 3-year-old child out of the store around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The suspect is shown leaving the store in this video. Courtesy of SLOPD

Woman accused of trying to kidnap child at SLO Target is arrested

By Gabby Ferreira

April 19, 2018 11:15 AM

A woman suspected of attempting to kidnap a 3-year-old boy from a Target store in San Luis Obispo turned herself in Wednesday, police said.

Rosmary Osorioloaiza, 50, of Los Osos went to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office substation in Los Osos to speak to a deputy regarding the incident at Target. Deputies then notified the San Luis Obispo Police Department, police said in a news release.

An officer called Osorioloaiza and she agreed to meet him at police headquarters, where she was arrested and taken to San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Rosmary Osorioloaiza, 50, turned herself in on Wednesday after police asked for the public's help in identifying a woman suspected of attempting to kidnap a three-year-old boy at the Target in San Luis Obispo.
San Luis Obispo Police Department

According to police, Osorioloaiza allegedly tried to kidnap a child at Target on Tuesday afternoon, but released the boy's hand and left the store without incident when the child's parent confronted her.

She was being held at the jail Thursday morning in lieu of $50,000 bail on suspicion of attempted kidnapping, according to jail records.

