2 men plead not guilty to attempted murder in Arroyo Grande box cutter attack

Two Santa Maria men pleaded not guilty Monday to attempted murder and other charges after the Sheriff's Office says they stabbed a co-worker with a box cutter at a job site in rural Arroyo Grande last week.
Hector Tinoco Agustin, 20, and Jonathan Tinoco, 24, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and battery resulting in a serious bodily injury, according to court records.
Tinoco Agustin faces additional criminal enhancements for using a deadly weapon and inflicting great bodily damage.
Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth previously said if the men are convicted of the charges as alleged, Hector Tinoco Agustin faces up to 13 years in state prison, and Jonathan Tinoco faces up to 9 years in state prison.
Tinoco's public defender, Brian Buckley, could not immediately be reached Monday, and Tinoco Agustin's public defender, Ginger Ortiz, declined to comment, citing the early stage of the case.
According to a news release from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, deputies responded to a local hospital on March 30 after receiving a report of a stabbing victim.
The male victim had a laceration to his back and told investigators he was attacked by two co-workers who were also his former roommates, the release said.
The victim, who was reportedly treated and released from the hospital, said the two men had also brandished a firearm toward him the previous night in Santa Maria.
The Santa Maria Police Department Special Enforcement Team served a search warrant at their residence and allegedly located a stolen pistol and an assault rifle there, the Sheriff's Office said.
Both men remain in County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail.
Comments