Crime

SLO police looking for two men who allegedly stole from CVS

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

April 07, 2018 05:14 PM

San Luis Obispo police are looking for two men who allegedly stole several hundred dollars worth of alcohol from a CVS store.

According to a post on the San Luis Obispo Police Department's Facebook page Saturday morning, the two men were recorded by a surveillance camera entering and leaving the store, located a 3960 Broad St., about noon Friday.

One man can be seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt with U.S. Forest Service Fire on the back. The other man appeared to be wearing a black jacket with a blue button-up shirt underneath.

Police are asking for the public's help in locating the suspects. Those with information are encouraged to call the police department at 805-781-7317.

No further information was immediately available.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

