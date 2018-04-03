SLO County Jail mugshots: March 2018

The following photos are mugshots of people who have been booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail, most on suspicion of felony crimes, and whose cases have been reported by The Tribune. These are only accusations; suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty and convicted. Do not rely on this site to determine anyone’s actual criminal record.
Joe Johnston
jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Pooyan Eslambolipour, 29, of Arroyo Grande was arrested Saturday, March 3, 2018, on suspicion of multiple charges, including being a felon in possession of a firearm, a felon in possession of stolen property and 17 counts of being a “prohibited person” owning or possessing ammunition.
Arroyo Grande Police Department
Mitchell Davis, 20, of Seattle was arrested Saturday, March 31, 2018, on suspicion of arson, resisting arrest, giving false identification to a police officer and a civil rights violation.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office