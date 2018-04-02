3 suspects arrested in Arroyo Grande after fleeing police, helicopter search

Three people were arrested in Arroyo Grande on Easter Sunday after they were caught driving a Mercedes that had been reported stolen and allegedly attempted to run away from police, the Arroyo Grande Police Department said in a news release.
About 5:30 p.m., an officer was driving in the 1100 block of South Oak Park Boulevard when he saw a white Mercedes GLE350 SUV that matched the description of a car reported stolen from Palm Springs and last seen in the Oceano area, police said.
When the officer attempted to stop the car, it drove down a cul-de-sac, where the driver and two passengers got out and fled into the backyard of a home, police said.
Grover Beach police officers, sheriff's deputies and the California Highway Patrol helicopter helped search the surrounding neighborhood, police said.
After a brief search, all three suspects were taken into custody.
The alleged driver of the car, identified by police as Scott Bradstreetfoster, 26, of Palm Desert, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen car, resisting arrest, possessing burglary tools, possessing a narcotic controlled substance and had an outstanding warrant, according to jail records. He is being held at the San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail.
Haley Dockstader, 24, and Anthony Farley, 23, both of Arroyo Grande, were identified by police as passengers in the stolen car. Dockstader is being held at the jail on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, resisting arrest and violating probation, jail records show. She is held in lieu of $20,000, according to jail records.
Farley is also being held at the jail on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, according to jail records. He is also being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
