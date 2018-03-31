Seattle man arrested for setting fire to confederate flag in Oceano, police say

A Seattle man was arrested Saturday in Oceano for setting fire to a confederate flag attached to the rear of a pickup truck, authorities say.
Mitchell Davis, 20, was charged with arson, resisting arrest, giving false identification to a police officer and a civil rights violation and booked in County Jail, according to a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Deputies were dispatched earlier Saturday to a call regarding a confederate flag that was burned in the parking lot of a restaurant at 649 Pier Ave. in Oceano. The victim told police she was inside the restaurant when the incident occurred and that witnesses reported seeing someone light the corner of the flag and flee on foot.
Police said a customer at the restaurant put the fire out with a pitcher of water.
Authorities were initially unable to locate the suspect after an initial search of the area, but after reviewing surveillance tape deputies were able to obtain a description of the suspect, according to the release.
And at approximately 5 p.m., deputies spotted a person who matched the description in the general area of Pier Avenue in Oceano before detaining him, police said.
