Arroyo Grande man found guilty of molesting child, faces life in prison

An Arroyo Grande man faces life in prison after being found guilty of five felony child molestation charges Thursday following a three-week San Luis Obispo Superior Court trial.
A jury found Cody Adam Julian, 28, guilty of four felony charges of lewd acts on a child and one felony charge of engaging in a sexual act with a child under the age of 10.
The jury did not, however, find true a criminal sentencing enhancement that prosecutors attached to one of the charges alleging Julian kidnapped his victim.
District Attorney Dan Dow said in a statement following the verdict that cases like Julian's are "some of the most complex and sensitive cases handled by our office."
"We recognize the immense amount of courage it took for this young victim to come forward and report," Dow wrote. "We are very satisfied with the result and the hard work of our prosecution team in staying the course so that the victim's voice could be heard and this offender held accountable."
Defense attorney Ilan Funke-Bilu declined comment Friday.
Julian remains in San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail. He is scheduled to be sentenced April 23.
