In wake of Uber driver rape case, Jordan Cunningham calls for stricter background checks

California Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, a Republican whose district includes San Luis Obispo County, on Wednesday announced proposed legislation that would strengthen background checks for drivers who work for ride-sharing companies such as Lyft or Uber.
The bill comes three months after a SLO- and Santa Barbara county-based Uber driver was charged with the rape of four women.
Alfonso Alarcon-Nunezfaces 10 felony charges in connection with allegations he would drive intoxicated women home, where he would rape them and then steal their belongings.
"We need to restore trust in these services and make sure young adults are not preyed upon while using them," Cunningham said in prepared remarks.
Never miss a local story.
Assembly Bill 2986 "will augment the list of crimes that bar a convicted criminal from becoming a ride-share driver," according to a statement from Cunningham's office.
That list of crimes would be changed to include first-degree burglary, "certain forms of rape," felon in possession of a firearm, credit card fraud, human trafficking and felony assault or battery.
Cunningham previously called on the California Public Utilities Commission to review Uber's background-check process in direct response to the Alarcon-Nunez case.
"AB 2986 is currently in the Assembly Rules Committee, where it will be assigned a policy committee for consideration," Cunningham's statement read.
Comments