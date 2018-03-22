Do you know this car? Grover Beach police say the driver hit a bicyclist and fled

Grover Beach police are asking for the public's help identifying a hit-and-run driver they say hit a bicyclist Thursday afternoon.
In social media posts at about 4 p.m., the department asked for help identifying the driver of a white Ford Fusion that hit a bicyclist at 10th and Grand Avenue.
The status of the bicyclist is unknown.
According to the posts, the car is described as a 2010-12 four-door sedan with all black wheels, a sunroof and a white decal in the center of the rear window. There may be damage to the front end of the car from the incident.
Anyone seeing a vehicle matching the description is asked to call the police at 805-473-4511.
