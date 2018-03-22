The Grover Beach Police Department is asking for help identifying the driver of the above car, described as a 2010-12 white Ford Fusion.
The Grover Beach Police Department is asking for help identifying the driver of the above car, described as a 2010-12 white Ford Fusion. Grover Beach Police Department
The Grover Beach Police Department is asking for help identifying the driver of the above car, described as a 2010-12 white Ford Fusion. Grover Beach Police Department

Crime

Do you know this car? Grover Beach police say the driver hit a bicyclist and fled

By Kaytlyn Leslie

kleslie@thetribunenews.com

March 22, 2018 06:04 PM

Grover Beach police are asking for the public's help identifying a hit-and-run driver they say hit a bicyclist Thursday afternoon.

In social media posts at about 4 p.m., the department asked for help identifying the driver of a white Ford Fusion that hit a bicyclist at 10th and Grand Avenue.

The status of the bicyclist is unknown.

According to the posts, the car is described as a 2010-12 four-door sedan with all black wheels, a sunroof and a white decal in the center of the rear window. There may be damage to the front end of the car from the incident.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone seeing a vehicle matching the description is asked to call the police at 805-473-4511.

Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie

  Comments  