Traveling band of thieves suspected of stealing from Paso jewelry store

Paso Robles police are asking for the public's help finding a traveling organized crime group suspected of stealing from Siegel's Jewelry on Tuesday evening.
Police responded to the store, located at 739 12th St., at about 6:30 p.m. for a report of a burglary, according to a news release.
The owner of the store told police that six people came into the store just before they closed. The group "distracted employees while simultaneously stealing an undisclosed amount of jewelry," police said.
According to police, the group is also suspected of a series of similar burglaries throughout California, most recently in Santa Cruz County on Friday.
The suspects are described as follows:
▪ A man in his mid-20s, wearing a white fedora hat, blue jeans, a blue jean jacket and a black shirt
▪ Two middle-aged women; one wearing a green fur jacket and the other wearing a black shawl and scarf
▪ Three women in their late 20s or 30s; one wearing a green sweatshirt, black hood and scarf, the second wearing white pants and a floral shirt and the third is possibly pregnant, wearing a black shawl, white tank top, and black dress.
The suspects may be driving a white 2004 Toyota Sienna with a California license plate of 7DLJ311, police said.
Anyone with information about the suspects or similar crimes is asked to call Paso Robles Police Det. Nick Stanberry at 805-227-7459. People wishing to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 805-549-7867 or text "SLOTIPS" plus your message to 274637.
