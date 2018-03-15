22 slain cats found dumped on the side of the road near Santa Margarita

Last Thursday, San Luis Obispo County Animal Services found the remains of 22 slain cats dumped on the side of a North County road — and now they're asking the public for help.
The cats were found along a remote section of road east of Santa Margarita in the Los Padres National Forest, according to a news release.
Officials said evaluation of the remains indicates that all the cats died due to "intentionally inflicted blunt force trauma."
The cats all appear to have come from the same location or household, Animal Services said. They all seemed to have been generally well-cared-for before they died.
Officials ask anyone with information regarding the animals, their owner or a person involved in the killings to call Animal Services at 805-781-4400. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 805-549-7867.
Authorities added that anyone who owns more animals than they can care for should call Animal Services or a local humane society for help in humanely re-homing their animals.
