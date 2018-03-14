Atascadero student who threatened to 'shoot up' school could face felony charge

Atascadero police plan to recommend a felony charge against the senior student who threatened to "shoot up" the high school on Wednesday during a planned anti-gun walkout.

The student posted the threat in a comment on Instagram.

"Im shooting up the school tomorrow during the walkout. Are you? Im going to enjoy every scream and every tear. Are you?" the student wrote. "We are NOT going to stop. We are NOT going to give up. We will NOT stop till every living thing on the campus is dead."

Police learned about the threat about 8 a.m. on Wednesday, according to an Atascadero Police Department news release.

Officers responded to the student's home about 8:10 a.m., but did not find any guns, according to Sgt. Caleb Davis, a department spokesman.

The student — who made the threat alone — was taken into custody and booked at the San Luis Obispo Juvenile Services Center.

Police are not identifying the student because he's a minor.

An Atascadero high school student was taken into custudy Wednesday morning after making a threatening post on Instagram about the planned gun violence walkout. Courtesy photo

The threat prompted Atascadero Unified School District administrators to direct students to shelter in place for nearly an hour, canceling a planned anti-gun violence walkout that was to be held in solidarity with those throughout the country and San Luis Obispo County.

District officials could not be reached for comment on any other consequences the student will face.

Davis said police will recommend the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office file a felony criminal threat charge against the student.

If prosecutors file a criminal charge while a minor is in custody, the defendant will appear at a closed juvenile arraignment within 48 hours to determine whether he should remain in custody, according to Eric Dobroth, assistant district attorney.

If a judge rules the defendant should remain in custody, a hearing may be requested to set bail or release the defendant with conditions.

Dobroth couldn't say whether the FBI or another law enforcement agency was involved in the Atascadero case. He said there's no specific set of circumstances for FBI involvement in a school threat.