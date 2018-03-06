Joseph Allen Baker
Crime

Inmate assault sends SLO County Jail deputy to the hospital, sheriff says

By Andrew Sheeler

asheeler@thetribunenews.com

March 06, 2018 06:08 PM

A San Luis Obispo County Jail inmate is accused of assaulting a correctional deputy Tuesday afternoon, resulting in the deputy being rushed to the hospital with a broken nose and orbital bone.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that 27-year-old inmate Joseph Allen Baker of Nipomo charged the deputy while the deputy “was gathering inmates to take them to another part of the jail.”

Baker was arrested by Paso Robles police on Feb. 25 for a parole violation and obstructing/resisting a peace officer. He is now being held on suspicion of assault on a peace officer.

